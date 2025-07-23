TNL Mediagene Announces Board Changes in July 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TNL Mediagene ( (TNMG) ) has provided an update.

On June 30, 2025, TNL Mediagene announced the resignation of Ms. Takako Masai from its Board of Directors for personal reasons, with no disagreements with the company’s operations. Subsequently, Ms. Naoko Okumoto was appointed as an interim director effective July 1, 2025, bringing extensive experience in tech investment and cross-border business development. Her appointment is expected to enhance the company’s strategic insight and global perspective, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming annual meeting.

More about TNL Mediagene

TNL Mediagene operates in the media and technology industry, focusing on cross-border business development and strategic partnerships. The company is involved in tech investment and advisory services, with a market focus on health and wellbeing technology.

Average Trading Volume: 3,826,698

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

