TNG Limited Expands High-Grade Lead-Silver Zone

TNG Limited’s Exploration Alliance partner EARTH AI has successfully extended the mineralization footprint of a high-grade Lead-Silver Target at their Sandover Project. The latest soil and rock chip sampling results reveal a significant increase in the size of the geochemical anomalies, indicating the potential for a large polymetallic lead-silver deposit. Tivan is set to launch a maiden drill program in late Q2 to further explore these promising findings.

