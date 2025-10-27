TMX Group Declares $0.22 Dividend for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TMX Group ( (TSE:X) ) has provided an update.

TMX Group Limited has announced a dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders recorded by November 14, 2025. This declaration, marked as an ‘eligible dividend’ for Canadian tax purposes, reflects TMX Group’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

TMX Group’s overall stock score reflects a strong earnings call performance, which is the most significant factor, showcasing robust revenue growth and strategic initiatives. However, financial performance is challenged by declining revenue and profitability margins, and technical analysis indicates a bearish trend. The high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, while the dividend yield is modest.

More about TMX Group

TMX Group operates global markets and provides digital communities and analytic solutions to support businesses, traders, and investors. Its key operations include the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and other financial services, with a presence in North America and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 15.48%

Average Trading Volume: 572,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$14.06B

