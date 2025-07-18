TMT Investments to Announce Interim Results in August

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

TMT Investments ( (GB:TMT) ) has provided an update.

TMT Investments Plc has announced its intention to release its unaudited interim results for the half-year ending June 30, 2025, during the week starting August 11, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about TMT Investments

TMT Investments Plc is a venture capital firm that invests in high-growth technology companies worldwide, focusing on several core specialist sectors. Established in 2010, the company boasts a portfolio of over 50 companies and net assets amounting to US$206 million as of December 31, 2024. TMT aims to deliver an attractive rate of return to its shareholders, mainly through capital appreciation, and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 12,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $83.35M

See more insights into TMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue