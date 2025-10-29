Tlou Energy Advances Lesedi Power Project with Data Centre and Solar Integration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tlou Energy Ltd. ( (AU:TOU) ) has shared an announcement.

Tlou Energy Limited is advancing its Lesedi Power Project in Botswana, which includes a gas-fired power generation facility and a modular data centre. The company is nearing the commissioning of the Kala Data Centre, with plans to incorporate solar energy to enhance sustainability. The Lesedi substation is 90% complete, with grid connection expected by the end of 2025. Gas production continues at the Lesedi wells, with efforts to optimize output. The company is also working on enhancing its drilling strategy to support future expansion.

More about Tlou Energy Ltd.

Tlou Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development of gas-fired power generation and renewable energy projects in Botswana. The company is involved in the Lesedi Power Project, which aims to supply electricity to the national grid and a modular data centre, with plans to incorporate solar power for sustainable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 205,418

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$22.08M

See more data about TOU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue