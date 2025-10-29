Tiziana Life Sciences to Present Innovative Therapies at BIO-Europe 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tiziana Life Sciences ( (TLSA) ).

On October 29, 2025, Tiziana Life Sciences announced its participation as a presenting company at BIO-Europe 2025, a leading life sciences partnering conference in Vienna. The company plans to highlight its innovative nasal delivery platform and lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is in clinical development for conditions like non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis and early Alzheimer’s disease. Tiziana’s involvement in the conference underscores its commitment to advancing novel therapies that modulate immune responses through alternative delivery routes, potentially transforming treatment paradigms for chronic neurological conditions.

More about Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies using innovative drug delivery technologies. The company’s primary product is intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, which aims to improve efficacy, safety, and tolerability over traditional intravenous methods. Tiziana targets neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s, with its proprietary nasal delivery platform.

