Tiziana Life Sciences to Attend Life Sciences Innovation Forum 2025 in Riyadh

The latest announcement is out from Tiziana Life Sciences ( (TLSA) ).

On September 30, 2025, Tiziana Life Sciences announced its invitation to the prestigious J.P. Morgan Asset Management Life Science Innovation Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, held on October 1–2, 2025. This event provides Tiziana with a platform to engage with global investors and explore strategic collaborations, potentially enhancing its market positioning and advancing its mission to deliver next-generation immunotherapy solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TLSA) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target.

More about Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough therapies using innovative drug delivery technologies. The company specializes in immunomodulation therapies, with its lead candidate being intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, which is currently in clinical development for treating neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 391,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $236.9M

