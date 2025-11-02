Tivan Limited Partners with Sumitomo for Molyhil Project Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Tivan Limited ( (AU:TVN) ).

Tivan Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sumitomo Corporation for the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in the Northern Territory. This collaboration aims to explore opportunities in exploration, development, funding, and operation of the project. The Molyhil Project, acquired by Tivan in September 2025, holds significant mineral resources and is strategically positioned to leverage synergies with the adjoining Sandover Fluorite Project. The partnership with Sumitomo, a major Japanese trading house, marks the third collaboration between the two companies, potentially enhancing Tivan’s operational efficiencies and market reach.

More about Tivan Limited

Tivan Limited is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the development and processing of critical minerals. The company is engaged in projects such as the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum Project and the Sandover Fluorite Project, with a market focus on minerals critical to sectors like defense, automotive, semiconductor, and clean energy.

YTD Price Performance: 85.00%

Average Trading Volume: 2,379,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$413.7M

For detailed information about TVN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue