Titomic Secures Lease for D623 Cold Spray System in Oil & Gas Sector

Titomic Ltd ( (AU:TTT) ) just unveiled an update.

Titomic Limited has announced a lease agreement for its D623 medium-pressure cold spray system with an Australian energy provider for use on oil and gas rigs on the North West Shelf. This agreement, generating AUD 73,000 in revenue, marks a significant validation of Titomic’s technology in live offshore operations, enhancing its position in the Oil & Gas and maritime markets. The deployment of the D623 system, which follows a successful trial of a smaller model, demonstrates the system’s capability to deliver high-performance coatings and repairs, thus reducing downtime and maintenance costs in harsh environments. The collaboration is expected to open further opportunities for Titomic in the energy sector, highlighting the company’s strategic expansion and the growing confidence in its transformative solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TTT) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Titomic Ltd

Titomic Limited is a leading American manufacturing company specializing in large integrated solutions for industrial-scale metal additive manufacturing, coating, and repairs using its patented Titomic Kinetic Fusion™ cold spray technology. The company serves global industries including Aerospace, Defense, Shipbuilding, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Automotive, offering OEM production and R&D services. Titomic operates from its Huntsville, Alabama head office with additional presence in Australia and Europe.

Average Trading Volume: 2,798,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$422.7M

