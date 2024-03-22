Titan Mining Hits Record Zinc Production

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) has released an update.

Titan Mining Corporation celebrates a significant year with a record production of 61 million pounds of zinc, marking a 16% increase from the previous year, alongside the lowest injury frequency rate in the history of their Empire State Mine. The company also announced the discovery of the Kilbourne graphite trend, signaling potential future growth. These achievements come with a commitment to further improve safety and production as they move into 2024.

For further insights into TSE:TI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.