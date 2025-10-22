Titan Minerals Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Titan Minerals Ltd ( (AU:TTM) ) has issued an update.

Titan Minerals Ltd has announced the application for the quotation of 25,809,865 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, with the issue date set for October 22, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to invest in its growth and development initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TTM) stock is a Buy with a A$1.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Titan Minerals Ltd stock, see the AU:TTM Stock Forecast page.

Titan Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of precious metals, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mining projects.

Average Trading Volume: 843,363

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$148.6M

