Titan International Reports Q2 Earnings Amid Market Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Titan International ( (TWI) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 31, 2025, Titan International held its Q2 earnings call, reporting results within guidance ranges for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, despite ongoing market softness. The company is proactively addressing challenges such as interest rates and tariffs, which have impacted order volumes, by maintaining operational efficiency and pursuing strategic partnerships, including a minority investment in Brazilian wheel manufacturer Roderos to strengthen its market position in South America.

The most recent analyst rating on (TWI) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Titan International stock, see the TWI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TWI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TWI is a Neutral.

Titan International’s overall score reflects its mixed financial performance, highlighted by revenue growth but challenged by profitability and increasing leverage. Technical analysis points to bearish momentum, while valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield further weigh on the score. The earnings call provided some positive strategic outlooks but also emphasized ongoing market and tax rate challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TWI stock, click here.

More about Titan International

Titan International, Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing off-road tires, wheels, and undercarriage systems for agricultural, construction, and consumer markets. The company has a strong presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe, with a strategic focus on leveraging its U.S.-based production and global footprint to compete effectively in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 558,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $538.9M

For an in-depth examination of TWI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue