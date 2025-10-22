Tissue Repair Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tissue Repair Ltd ( (AU:TRP) ) has provided an update.

Tissue Repair Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Sydney. The meeting will allow shareholders to vote on significant company decisions, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in shaping the company’s future. The company is providing electronic access to the meeting notice and proxy voting options to facilitate shareholder engagement.

More about Tissue Repair Ltd

Tissue Repair Limited (ASX: TRP) is a Phase 3 biotechnology company focused on developing advanced wound healing agents. The company is progressing its lead drug candidate TR987® for chronic wounds and commercializing TR Pro+®, a topical treatment designed to enhance healing and improve skin quality post-cosmetic or medical procedures. Their proprietary Glucoprime® API supports a growing pipeline of therapeutic solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 107,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about TRP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue