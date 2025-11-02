Tinybeans Group Ltd Acquires Qeepsake to Boost Digital Family Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Tinybeans Group ( (AU:TNY) ) is now available.

Tinybeans Group Ltd announced the strategic acquisition of Qeepsake, a move aimed at enhancing its market position in the family-oriented digital space. This acquisition is expected to bolster Tinybeans’ offerings, potentially leading to increased demand for its services and strengthening its competitive edge in the industry.

More about Tinybeans Group

Tinybeans Group Ltd operates in the digital and technology industry, focusing on family-oriented products and services. The company provides a platform for parents to capture and share their children’s moments, emphasizing privacy and security.

YTD Price Performance: 65.00%

Average Trading Volume: 138,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.64M

