Tinybeans Group Issues New Unquoted Securities

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 13,623,105 new attaching options expiring on April 24, 2025, under the ASX security code to be confirmed. These securities, detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing, are unquoted and not intended for ASX quotation, marking a significant update for stakeholders. The release date for these new options is set for April 23, 2024.

For further insights into AU:TNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.