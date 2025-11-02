Tinybeans Group Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Boost Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Tinybeans Group ( (AU:TNY) ) is now available.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 1,500,000 consideration performance rights and 20,202,022 ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for November 17, 2025. This move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s operations and growth, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering opportunities for stakeholders to engage with the company’s future developments.

More about Tinybeans Group

Tinybeans Group Ltd operates in the digital media industry, primarily offering a platform that provides family-focused content and services. The company is known for its app that allows parents to capture and share their children’s moments securely, focusing on privacy and family engagement.

YTD Price Performance: 65.00%

Average Trading Volume: 138,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.64M

Learn more about TNY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue