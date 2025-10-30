Tiny Ltd. to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A ( (TSE:TINY) ).

Tiny Ltd. announced it will release its financial results for Q3 2025 on November 13, 2025, followed by an investor call hosted by CEO Jordan Taub and CFO Mike McKenna. This announcement is part of Tiny’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, reflecting its strategic focus on capital allocation and collaborative management to drive results.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TINY) stock is a Hold with a C$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A stock, see the TSE:TINY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TINY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TINY is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s financial performance challenges, including declining revenue and negative profitability margins. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, further weighing down the score. Valuation concerns, highlighted by a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield, also contribute to the low score.

More about WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. Class A

Tiny Ltd. is a Canadian technology holding company that acquires businesses with a focus on long-term growth. It emphasizes companies with unique competitive advantages, predictable revenue streams, and strong cash flow. Tiny operates through three main segments: Digital Services, Software and Apps, and Creative Platform, which includes notable brands like Serato, WeCommerce, Dribbble, and Creative Market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,239

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$212.4M

