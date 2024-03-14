Tinka Resources AGM Concludes with Key Approvals

Tinka Resources (TSE:TK) has released an update.

Tinka Resources Limited reported the successful completion of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 14, 2024, where shareholders approved all proposed resolutions. These resolutions included the re-election of the seven-member board, ratification of the stock option plan, and the reappointment of the company’s auditors. Post-AGM, key executive positions were reaffirmed, with Dr. Graham Carman as President & CEO.

