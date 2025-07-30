Times China Holdings Secures High Court Sanction for Debt Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Times China Holdings ( (HK:1233) ) is now available.

Times China Holdings Limited announced that the High Court has sanctioned its proposed restructuring scheme for offshore debts, with the effective date occurring on 30 July 2025. This development marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to manage its financial obligations, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing reassurance to stakeholders about its financial stability.

Times China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating in the real estate industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and deals with various debt securities.

YTD Price Performance: -53.26%

Average Trading Volume: 1,058,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$430.9M

