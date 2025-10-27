Time Watch Investments Ltd. Announces Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Time Watch Investments Ltd. ( (HK:2033) ) has issued an announcement.

Time Watch Investments Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, declaration of a special dividend, re-election of independent non-executive directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The meeting will also address resolutions to authorize the board to manage share allotments and related financial instruments, indicating a strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and operational flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2033) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Time Watch Investments Ltd. stock, see the HK:2033 Stock Forecast page.

More about Time Watch Investments Ltd.

Time Watch Investments Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the watch industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of timepieces and related accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 231,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$679.2M

