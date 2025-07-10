Time Interconnect Projects Significant Profit Growth for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Time Interconnect Technology Limited ( (HK:1729) ) is now available.

Time Interconnect Technology Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating an expected increase in net profit by approximately 50% to 60% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to a rise in sales orders from the data center segment, highlighting the company’s strong performance in the cable assembly industry. The final results are yet to be audited, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

Time Interconnect Technology Limited operates in the cable assembly sector, focusing on providing solutions for data centers. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

