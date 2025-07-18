Timbercreek Financial Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Timbercreek Financial ( (TSE:TF) ) has issued an update.

Timbercreek Financial has announced a conference call and live webcast scheduled for July 31, 2025, to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results will be released on July 30, 2025, after market close. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:TF) stock is a Hold with a C$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Timbercreek Financial stock, see the TSE:TF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TF is a Outperform.

Timbercreek Financial’s overall score reflects its strong valuation and positive earnings outlook, supported by stable dividends and strategic resilience. However, challenges such as operational efficiency, negative cash flow, and market volatility slightly temper the overall positive assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:TF stock, click here.

More about Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a prominent non-bank lender in the commercial real estate sector, offering shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to real estate investors. The company is known for its service-oriented approach, providing faster execution and flexible terms that are often unavailable from traditional Canadian financial institutions. Timbercreek Financial focuses on delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for investors through thorough underwriting, active management, and robust governance.

Average Trading Volume: 132,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$645.5M

Find detailed analytics on TF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue