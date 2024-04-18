TIM S.A. Moves Up Dividend Payment Date

Tim S.A. (TIMB) has released an update.

TIM S.A. has announced the early distribution of a portion of their additional dividends, totaling R$ 437 million, now scheduled for April 22, 2024, rather than the previously set date of April 23. Shareholders eligible for this payment were determined on April 9, with subsequent share purchases not carrying dividend rights. Payments will be processed through various channels including B3 S.A., Banco Bradesco S/A, or directly at bank branches.

