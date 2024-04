Tim S.A. (TIMB) has released an update.

TIM S.A., a publicly-traded company, has announced an early payment of Interest on Equity (JSCP) to shareholders, totaling R$200 million, scheduled for April 22, 2024. Shareholders of record as of March 23, 2024, will receive R$0.082636124 per share before taxes. Payment methods include book-entry, bank transfer, or physical collection at Banco Bradesco S/A branches.

