TILT Holdings Partners with LEVEL in Pennsylvania

Tilt Holdings (TSE:TILT) has released an update.

TILT Holdings Inc. has formed a partnership with LEVEL to distribute their cannabis-infused tablets in Pennsylvania, targeting medical patients with a discreet, portable, and precisely dosable product. Starting in April, TILT will introduce LEVEL’s 25mg and 100mg PROTABs, with plans to expand the product line later in the year. These vegan, gluten-free tablets offer a controlled high and are an appealing new option for medical cannabis users in the state.

For further insights into TSE:TILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.