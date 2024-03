TILT Holdings Eyes Growth After Streamlining Operations

Tilt Holdings (TSE:TILT) has released an update.

TILT Holdings, a key player in the cannabis industry, reports a year of operational streamlining and cost savings, achieving a significant $8 million reduction in annual expenses compared to the previous year. Despite a temporary setback in Q4 revenue due to delayed shipments, TILT anticipates growth with a strong demand for its Jupiter products. The company also announced strategic partnerships and product launches, signaling a pivot towards revenue growth in 2024.

For further insights into TSE:TILT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.