Till Capital Announces Special Shareholder Distribution

Till Capital Ltd. (TSE:TIL) has released an update.

Till Capital Ltd. has announced an upcoming special return of capital distribution, delivering shareholders a payment of US$1.50 per common share on April 10, 2024. Shareholders of record on April 3, 2024, will be eligible for the distribution, with the company’s shares trading on a due-bill basis between April 2 and April 10, 2024. The company, having stakes in various mining and development ventures, opts not to provide earnings guidance due to investment return volatility.

