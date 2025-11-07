Tile Shop Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Tile Shop Hldgs ( (TTSH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tile Shop Hldgs presented to its investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the United States, offering a wide range of natural stone, man-made, and luxury vinyl tiles, along with setting and maintenance materials and related accessories. The company operates 140 stores across 31 states and the District of Columbia, providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

In the third quarter of 2025, Tile Shop Holdings reported a decrease in net sales by 1.7% and a comparable store sales decline of 1.4%. The company experienced a net loss of $1.6 million, although it maintained a gross margin of 62.9% and an adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million. Despite these challenges, the company ended the quarter with $24.1 million in cash and no outstanding debt.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in gross profit by 7.0% due to increased product costs and delivery expenses, alongside higher discount levels. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were reduced by 3.1%, thanks to cost-cutting measures, including the closure of distribution centers and reduced staffing levels. The company also announced plans to delist from the Nasdaq Stock Market, pending shareholder approval.

Looking ahead, Tile Shop Holdings’ management remains cautiously optimistic about the future, anticipating that declining interest rates may eventually boost demand in the home improvement sector. The company plans to focus on reducing expenses and limiting capital spending to navigate the current challenging market conditions.

