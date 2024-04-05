Tiidal Gaming Shareholders Back Key Proposals

Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (TSE:TIDL) has released an update.

Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. successfully concluded its annual and special meeting, earning shareholder approval for key proposals including the election of three director nominees, auditor re-appointment, corporate continuance into British Columbia, delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange, and a new equity incentive plan. The shareholder vote demonstrated overwhelming support for the initiatives, with each receiving between 98.10% and 100% approval. This marks a significant step in Tiidal’s strategic development and governance.

