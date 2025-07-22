TietoEVRY’s Strategic Shift Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TietoEVRY ( (GB:0KG0) ) has issued an update.

TietoEVRY reported a challenging second quarter with a -4% organic growth and a 9.4% profit margin, impacted by soft market conditions and IFRS 5-related costs. The company is undertaking strategic actions to enhance execution and performance, including cost optimization and a focus on customer-centric growth, aiming for EUR 115 million in savings by 2026. The appointment of Endre Rangnes as President and CEO marks a leadership shift towards restoring customer trust and expanding international market presence, particularly in software products and AI-driven digital development.

TietoEVRY is a company operating in the IT industry, providing digital consulting services and vertical software solutions. It focuses on innovation and growth, particularly in the Nordics, with a strong emphasis on customer engagement and sustainable development.

Average Trading Volume: 240,090

Current Market Cap: €1.96B

