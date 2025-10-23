Tietoevry Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TietoEVRY ( (GB:0KG0) ) has issued an announcement.

Tietoevry reported a 4% organic growth in the third quarter of 2025, with a significant improvement in profitability across all business segments, largely driven by a court ruling in Tietoevry Banking. The company completed the divestment of its Tech Services business and is focusing on strategic priorities such as customer centricity, growth, and cost optimization, achieving EUR 75 million in run-rate savings towards a 2026 target of EUR 115 million. Tietoevry is also expanding its cloud-native and AI-enabled solutions, with ambitions for international growth, and has introduced a comprehensive sales focus program to enhance customer trust and sales effectiveness.

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with a global market reach, providing mission-critical solutions through specialized software businesses such as Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking, and Tietoevry Industry, as well as its digital engineering business Tietoevry Create. The company employs around 15,000 experts in vertical software, design, cloud, and AI, and is listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs.

Average Trading Volume: 270,326

Current Market Cap: €1.97B

