Tietoevry Announces Leadership Changes with New Appointments

Tietoevry has announced the appointment of Pär Johansson as the interim Managing Director of Tietoevry Create, succeeding Cosimo De Carlo. Johansson, who has been with the company since 2010, brings extensive leadership experience from various industries and markets. Additionally, the interim roles of Mario Blazevic and Johan Enger Nygaard as Managing Directors of Tietoevry Banking and Tietoevry Industry, respectively, have been made permanent. These leadership changes are expected to solidify the company’s executive team and potentially enhance its market positioning.

Tietoevry is a leading software and digital engineering services company with a global market reach, providing mission-critical solutions across various industries through specialized software businesses such as Tietoevry Care, Tietoevry Banking, and Tietoevry Industry, as well as digital engineering through Tietoevry Create. The company employs 16,000 experts in software, design, cloud, and AI, and has an annual revenue of approximately EUR 2 billion. Tietoevry’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchanges in Helsinki and Stockholm, and on Oslo Børs.

