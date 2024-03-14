Tidewater Midstream Reports Q4 Loss Amidst Expansion

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) has released an update.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has announced significant activities in its fourth-quarter 2023 results, including the sale of various assets to AltaGas Ltd. for $665 million, and the monetization of AltaGas shares for $341.6 million to reduce debt. The company also reported on the completion of a feasibility assessment for an expansion of its renewable fuel facilities and the commencement of commercial operations at its HDRD Complex. However, despite these developments, Tidewater experienced a substantial consolidated net loss of $331.8 million for the quarter.

