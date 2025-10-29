Tianqi Lithium Reports Increased Profit Despite Revenue Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H ( (HK:9696) ) is now available.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation’s third quarterly report for 2025 reveals a significant decrease in operating income by 29.66% compared to the same period last year, while net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 119.26%. Despite the drop in operating income, the company has managed to improve its profitability, indicating effective cost management or operational efficiency improvements, which may positively impact its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9696) stock is a Hold with a HK$42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H stock, see the HK:9696 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H

Tianqi Lithium Corporation is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the lithium industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of lithium compounds and derivatives, which are essential components in the manufacturing of batteries, particularly for electric vehicles and electronic devices.

Average Trading Volume: 7,004,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$85.95B

See more data about 9696 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue