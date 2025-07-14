Tianqi Lithium Projects Positive Turnaround in 2025 Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H ( (HK:9696) ).

Tianqi Lithium Corporation has announced an optimistic forecast for its 2025 interim results, projecting a potential net profit of up to RMB155 million for the first half of the year, a significant improvement from the substantial loss reported in the same period last year. This positive outlook is attributed to a more favorable pricing mechanism for lithium concentrates, increased investment income from its associate SQM, and favorable exchange rate movements of the Australian dollar, which have collectively enhanced the company’s financial performance despite market volatility.

Tianqi Lithium Corporation is a leading company in the lithium industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of lithium compounds and derivatives. The company focuses on the global market, supplying essential materials for the manufacturing of batteries used in electric vehicles and other high-tech applications.

