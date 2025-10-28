Tianneng Power Releases Nine-Month Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Tianneng Power International ( (HK:0819) ).

Tianneng Power International Limited announced the unaudited financial results of its subsidiary, Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd., for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The company reported a slight increase in revenue by 1.56% compared to the previous year, although net profit attributable to equity owners decreased by 7.13%. Total assets and equity showed modest growth, indicating stable financial health. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the financial data is unaudited and does not encompass the entire operations of the group.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0819) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.50 price target.

Tianneng Power International Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is a company primarily involved in the production and distribution of batteries. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and has a significant focus on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange through its subsidiary, Tianneng Battery Group Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 14,080,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.41B

