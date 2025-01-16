Tianli International’s AGM Resolutions Passed Successfully

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Tianli International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1773) ) has issued an announcement.

Tianli International Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting on January 16, 2025, were passed. Key resolutions included approving financial statements, declaring a final dividend, re-electing directors, and granting mandates related to shares. The successful passing of these resolutions reflects a stable corporate governance framework and strategic continuity, potentially strengthening the company’s market position and providing confidence to stakeholders.

More about Tianli International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.45%

Average Trading Volume: 3,070,374

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$7.28B

