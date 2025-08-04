Tianli International Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Tianli International Holdings Limited ( (HK:1773) ) is now available.

Tianli International Holdings Limited has announced its intention to conduct an on-market share repurchase under the general mandate granted by its shareholders. The company plans to use up to HK$200,000,000 for repurchasing shares, aiming to promote sustainable operation, safeguard long-term investor interests, and maximize shareholder value. The share repurchase plan will be executed in compliance with relevant regulations and is subject to market conditions, with the repurchased shares to be cancelled.

More about Tianli International Holdings Limited

Tianli International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the financial sector. It focuses on sustainable operations and development, aiming to maximize shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 10,786,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.29B

