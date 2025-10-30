Tianju Dihe Announces Change of Auditors Amid Unresolved Audit Issues

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tianju Dihe (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2479) ) has shared an announcement.

Tianju Dihe (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. announced a change in auditors, with BDO Limited resigning due to unresolved audit issues and the inability to establish a definitive audit timetable. The company has appointed HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the new auditor, citing HLB’s competence, industry knowledge, and independence as key factors for their selection. This change is intended to be in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

Tianju Dihe (Suzhou) Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering technological solutions.

