Tianjin Pharmaceutical Projects Significant Profit Increase for 1H 2025

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S ( (DE:2TZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited has announced an estimated net profit for the first half of 2025, ranging from RMB1,840 million to RMB2,000 million, marking a significant year-on-year increase of 180% to 204%. However, when non-recurring gains or losses are excluded, the net profit is expected to decrease by 2% to 12%, ranging from RMB560 million to RMB620 million, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited, formerly known as Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Limited, is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of pharmaceutical products.

