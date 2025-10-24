Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co ( (HK:1065) ) has provided an announcement.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, showing an 8.36% increase in operating revenue compared to the same period last year, reaching approximately 1.27 billion RMB. Despite a 10.44% decrease in net profits attributable to shareholders for the current reporting period, the company experienced a 3.59% increase in net profits from the beginning of the year to the end of the reporting period. However, net cash flows from operating activities decreased by 29.43%, indicating potential challenges in liquidity management.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1065) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co stock, see the HK:1065 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co., a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operates in the environmental protection industry. The company focuses on providing environmental protection services and solutions, contributing to sustainable development and ecological conservation.

Average Trading Volume: 2,491,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.64B

For an in-depth examination of 1065 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue