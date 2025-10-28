Tiangong International’s TG Tech Releases Q3 2025 Highlights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Tiangong International Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0826) ).

Tiangong International Co. Ltd. has released highlights from the Third Quarterly Report 2025 for its subsidiary, Jiangsu Tiangong Technology Company Limited. The report confirms the authenticity, accuracy, and completeness of its financial disclosures, with no objections from the board or senior management. This announcement reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency and could positively impact its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0826) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target.

More about Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

Tiangong International Co. Ltd. operates in the technology sector through its subsidiary Jiangsu Tiangong Technology Company Limited (TG Tech), which is primarily involved in the technology industry with its shares listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 46,102,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.04B

