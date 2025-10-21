Tiangong International Secures HK$78 Million Loan with Shareholding Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tiangong International Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0826) ) has provided an update.

Tiangong International Company Limited has entered into a facilities agreement with a Hong Kong licensed bank for a dividend loan facility amounting to HK$78,207,500. The agreement imposes a specific performance obligation on the controlling shareholders, Mr. Zhu Xiaokun and Mr. Zhu Zefeng, to maintain at least 45% shareholding in the company. Failure to comply with this obligation could result in the bank cancelling the commitments and demanding immediate repayment of all outstanding amounts.

More about Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 45,591,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.85B

