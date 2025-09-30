Tian Tu Capital Receives SSE Approval for Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1973) ) has shared an announcement.

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. announced that it has received a no-objection letter from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the listing and transfer of its non-publicly issued corporate bonds to professional investors, with a total principal amount not exceeding RMB200 million. The issuance of these bonds, underwritten by Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., will be subject to market conditions and the company’s discretion, with the no-objection letter valid for 12 months. The company plans to proceed with the issuance in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, while advising securities holders and potential investors to exercise caution.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1973) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1973 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. Class H

Tian Tu Capital Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial sector. The company is involved in issuing corporate bonds and focuses on professional investors in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 77,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$564.8M

For detailed information about 1973 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

