Tian Teck Land Limited Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Tian Teck Land Limited ( (HK:0266) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tian Teck Land Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on September 5, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover several key agenda items, including the consideration of the company’s audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.08 per share, and the re-election of three directors. Additionally, the company will seek approval to re-appoint KPMG as its auditor and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. The AGM will also consider resolutions to authorize the directors to allot and issue additional shares under specified conditions.

More about Tian Teck Land Limited

Average Trading Volume: 33,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1B

