Tian Chang Group Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Rising Tax Expenses

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2182) ) has provided an announcement.

Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, indicating that while the company’s revenue for the first half of 2025 is expected to increase by 10% to 14% compared to the same period in 2024, it will still record a net loss. This anticipated net loss, ranging from HK$10 million to HK$15 million, is primarily due to increased income tax expenses, contrasting with a tax credit recorded in the previous year. Despite the expected financial loss, the company does not foresee significant changes to its credit or liquidity risk and aims to maintain financial stability.

More about Tian Chang Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 101,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$210.8M

