Tian An Medicare Limited Appoints Deloitte as New Auditor

China Medical & HealthCare Group ( (HK:0383) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tian An Medicare Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced a change in its auditing firm. BDO Limited has resigned as the company’s auditor, and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has been appointed as the new auditor effective from October 24, 2025. This change aligns the company’s audit arrangements with those of its ultimate and intermediate holding companies, aiming to enhance audit service efficiency. The transition is not expected to impact the preparation of the company’s financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 81,427

Current Market Cap: HK$1.14B

