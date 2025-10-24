Thunderstruck Resources Appoints Experienced Director to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Thunderstruck Resources ( (TSE:AWE) ).

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. has appointed Mr. Fengwen Zheng to its Board of Directors, bringing over 40 years of business management and investment experience. Mr. Zheng’s familiarity with Fiji’s mineral potential, notably through his previous role in acquiring the Vatukoula Gold Mine, positions him as a valuable asset for Thunderstruck’s strategic growth and partnership initiatives in the region.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AWE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AWE is a Underperform.

Thunderstruck Resources exhibits significant financial instability, with no revenue and consistent losses, heavily impacting its stock score. Technical indicators show slight upward momentum but are offset by valuation concerns, such as a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. The stock’s overall attractiveness remains low due to these compounding issues.

More about Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering high-value copper-gold porphyry, gold-silver epithermal, and VMS base-metal deposits on Viti Levu, Fiji. The company offers investors exposure to a diverse portfolio of exploration-stage projects with potential for zinc, copper, gold, and silver in a politically stable jurisdiction.

Average Trading Volume: 35,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.27M

