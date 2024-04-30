Thunderbird Resources Advances Critical Mineral Projects

Thunderbird Resources Ltd (AU:THB) has released an update.

Thunderbird Resources Ltd has undergone a strategic rebranding to emphasize its focus on critical minerals, with key developments in its uranium and lithium projects across Canada. The company has secured drilling permits and commenced detailed exploration activities, including an EM survey at the Cluff Lake Uranium Project and acquisitions in the lithium sector. Meanwhile, Thunderbird maintains interest in copper projects through joint ventures in Peru as it progresses with its comprehensive exploration programs.

