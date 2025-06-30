Thunderbird Entertainment Promotes Joel Bradley to President of Atomic Cartoons

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc ( (TSE:TBRD) ) has shared an announcement.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. has announced the promotion of Joel Bradley to President of its animation division, Atomic Cartoons. Bradley, who has been with Atomic since 2013, will lead business development and production, ensuring the delivery of high-quality projects globally. His promotion is expected to further strengthen Atomic’s reputation for creativity and collaboration, enhancing its position in the animation industry. Additionally, Thunderbird’s investor relations contract with Bristol Capital has concluded.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TBRD is a Outperform.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc demonstrates strong financial performance, with notable revenue and profit growth. The strategic initiatives and absence of corporate debt bolster financial stability and potential for growth. Although technical indicators show moderate bullishness, the overall outlook is positive, driven by strong earnings call results and proactive corporate events.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global, award-winning production, distribution, and rights management company headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Ottawa. The company specializes in creating scripted, unscripted, and animated programming, serving some of the world’s leading broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 24,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$67.02M

